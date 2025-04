Showcasing the city’s businesses and restaurants, big crowds came out Friday for the “Taste & Tour Downtown Statesboro” event.

Folks purchase a wristband that allowed them to enjoy complimentary food samples and deals all around the downtown area.

East Main Street was closed from 4-9 p.m. and throughout the evening, downtown was filled with live music and entertainment.

Tandoor & Tap owner AJ Jetwani, center left, passes out samples during the Taste & Tour Downtown Statesboro event on Friday, April 4. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Jacob Yarbrough samples the mint chocolate chip ice cream at the Boro Bagel Company during Taste & Tour Downtown Statesboro on Friday, April 4. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Emma Jones with KFC serves up mash potato poppers at The Quince of Your Dreams during Taste & Tour Downtown Statesboro. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The alien outside Charlie's Funky Junk Shop points the way to fun and food on South Main Street during Taste & Tour Downtown Statesboro on Friday, April 4. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Juliet Muldrew entertains a hungry crowd during Taste & Tour Downtown Statesboro on Friday, April 4. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Hungry patrons line up on East Main Street to Taste & Tour Downtown Statesboro. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff