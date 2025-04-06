Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Panthers boys’ soccer team is 7-4 overall and 5-3 in region play.

Having won their last three region games the Panthers are in second place in the region and hope to continue to peak with the state playoffs approaching. One player head coach Matt Hammock has counted on this year is junior midfielder Ben Skinner.

“Ben is playing well again this year,” Haddock said. “He is a second-year captain and has been a strong leader and player for us in the midfield again this year. I am looking forward to his continued leadership and dedication to our program.”

“As a team captain I believe that my role extends beyond just playing as a midfielder,” Skinner said. “I see myself as a leader that sets the tone both on and off of the field. On the field I strive to control the tempo in the game by supporting both the offense and defense. Off the field I maintain strong communication between the players and try to develop team building opportunities.

“I feel that our biggest strength is our bond. We all celebrate each other's victories, as well as lift each other up through our struggles on and off of the field.”