Local Sons of the American Revolution observes 246th anniversary of Battle at Brier Creek

On Saturday, March 8, members of the National Society Sons of the American Revolution traveled to the Brier Creek Battlefield in Screven County to participate in the 246th Anniversary Celebration of the Battle at Brier Creek that was fought on March 3, 1779.

For 2025, a burial service, a wooden casket, a 21-gun salute and the raising of the Betsy Ross Flag and the Gadsden Flag to half mass.

After the raising of the Betsy Ross Flag and the Gadsden Flag by the Swainsboro High School JROTC, master of ceremonies Tommy Christopher welcomed everyone to the event that was just designated a "SAR NATIONAL" event on March 1.

After the presentation of the Colors by Commander K. Scott Collins and the Color Guard, the assembly sang the National Anthem and then was led in the Pledge of Allegiance by Wiregrass 2nd VP Gary Mason.

William Tankersley, senior VP of the GA Society, Darryl Addington, president general of the National Society, K. Scott Collins VP general of the National Society, Amy Pittman Lawson, first vice regent GA State Society NSDAR, Jon Burns, speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, Max Burns, GA State Senate, 23rd District, Billy Hickman, GA State Senate, 4th District, Lehman Franklin GA House of Representatives, 160th District and U.S. House of Representatives for Georgia's 12th Congressional District Rick Allen all offered remarks on the event.

Mill Creek President Randy Jones the introduced LTC Leslie Chandler, GaARMY NG for the Memorial Service.

LTC Chandler gave a eulogy for the over 200 Patriots that are buried in unmarked graves on this battlefield. As part of her eulogy, there was one wooden casket with the Betsy Ross flag covering it.

Don Bazemore and Bernard Martin came forward and folded the flag and Bernard Martin presented the flag to Speaker Burns.

Color Guard Commander Scott Collins ordered the detail to fire a 21-gun salute, with a "mourn muskets," which is where soldiers hold their weapons in a reversed position as a sign of respect.

Adam Bazemore of the Brier Creek Chapter played taps on his bugle.

After the memorial service, Christopher read the names of the 65 wreath presenters who stood up and saluted when their name was called.

The event was sponsored by the BCRWBA, Inc., Wiregrass, Brier Creek and Mill Creek Chapters of the GA Society SAR and the Gov. David Emanuel – Adam Brinson Chapter GA State Society NSDAR.