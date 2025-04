The Bulloch County Special Olympics were held at Statesboro High School on Thursday and Friday, April 3 and April 4.

Athletes competed in several events, including races, the softball throw and javelin throw. Bulloch County tries to send some of its students to the state Special Olympics game later this year.

No matter what place the student finished in or how far they threw the javelin or ball, their effort was always met with cheers, high fives and smiles.

Georgia Southern University student Brantley Stewart, in shorts, helps Olivia Wellman, a William James Middle student, with the javelin throw. - photo by Jason Martin



GS student Kyle Ruth starts the stop watch as Corinthius Percell, left, and Jeremiah Herrington take off in a track race. The athletes are from Angela Deal’s Portal High class. - photo by Jason Martin



Lauren Riner competes in the softball throw with assistance from Brittany Miller’s Statesboro High class. - photo by Jason Martin