Bulloch County names sole finalist for county manager

The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners announced Friday Christopher Eldridge as the sole finalist for the vacant county manager position.

According to a release from Dal Cannady, the county’s communications director, Eldridge was selected after a nationwide search conducted by the professional recruiting firm Pracademic Partners.

Eldridge brings more than two decades of government management experience to the role, most recently serving as the city manager for the city of Doraville, just north of Atlanta, the release stated.

"We are incredibly pleased with the outcome of our search and are confident that Mr. Eldridge possesses the leadership and expertise needed to guide Bulloch County's continued growth," Interim County Manager Randy Tillman said. "His deep experience in both city and county management, particularly in the Southeast, makes him an ideal fit for our community."

Tillman was named interim county manager in April. He was the second interim manager since Tom Couch’s resignation in 2024.

Randy Tillman



Couch, who had been the county manager for 20 years, resigned in November, leaving for an assistant county manager post with larger York County, South Carolina.

The Board of Commissioners then contracted with Cindy Steinmann, who had been a county staff member for 10 years and assistant county manager for three and a half, to be interim county manager, while a search for a permanent manager was launched.

Steinmann submitted her resignation, effective April 9, for a job nearby “in the private sector,” with a design firm that does consulting work for local governments, such as cities and counties.

The search for a new county manager began in March with assistance from Dr. Ian Coyle and his Livonia, New York-based search firm Pracademic Partners under a $26,500 contract.

The Board of Commissioners will vote on Eldridge’s appointment and contract during the Sept. 16 County Commission meeting following a 14-day waiting period. If approved, Eldridge will begin his duties at a date to be determined.

Couch’s salary was $202,456 when he resigned. Cannady said Eldridge’s salary would be announced once the contract is finalized at the Sept. 16 meeting.

Prior to his tenure in Doraville, Eldridge was the county administrator for Horry County, South Carolina, for seven years. He holds a Master of Public Administration from Clemson University and is a credentialed manager with the International City/County Management Association.

“With 27 years of experience in managing local government, Mr. Eldridge has the knowledge, skills, and experience to assist the County Commissioners and staff in making Bulloch County an even better place to live, work, and learn,” County Commission Chairman David Bennett said.