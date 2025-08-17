Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph. georgia.gov/environmentalhealth- inspections and select Bulloch County.

August 1

➤ Shane's Rib Shack, 1100 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 90

Observed house-made sauce in container with old date. Use a clean container when making sauce and do not add old product to new product. Mark container with a prep date or discard date. Maximum hold time is seven days with prep date counting as first day. Observed cooked fried chicken placed in walkin cooler too soon and directly under older previously cooked/cooked chicken causing it to be above 41 degrees F. Cooling from cooked must be accomplished in two steps. The first step is to cool outside the cooler to 70 degrees F within two hours. Next, cool from 70 degrees F to 41 degrees F within an additional four hours. Both steps must be met in time or food must be discarded. Place in thin layer to cool faster and do not place hot food next to other cooled food. Observed heavy food debris on equipment and storage containers. Broken toilet seat in men’s restroom. Men’s bathroom fan missing/ inoperable. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

August 4

➤ Krystal, 781 Brannen Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Adreanna

Konadu.

August 5

➤ Cattails Cafe (Ogeechee Tech), 1 Joe Kennedy Boulevard

▲ Score: 96

Observed improper cooling of breakfast sausage in an ice bath with plastic wrapping and a closed lid. Went over proper cooling procedures with person in charge. Corrected on-site; person in charge uncovered foods to cool properly. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ The Tasty Crave, 200 Lanier Drive Suite 3

▲ Score: 95

Observed a chemical spray bottle stored on top of the microwave. Corrected onsite. Observed curtain in kitchen area peeling. Replace curtain. Inspector: Konadu.

August 7

➤ Holy Pie! Pizzeria, 355 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 90

Observed pizza hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Hot-holding unit should be turned up enough to hot-hold foods at appropriate temperatures. Observed single-service plates, cups and lids stored on top of hot-holding unit exposed to possible contamination. Keep items stored in plastic sleeve. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Mi Tierra Caliente Grocery Market, LLC, 9020 Kennedy Bridge Road, Register

▲ Score: 92

Observed dumped ice in the hand-washing sink. Advised person in charge that the hand-washing sink shall only be used for handwashing. Observed dishes being washed and handdried without being sanitized. Dish washing shall follow the wash, rinse and sanitize steps. Do not use a rag to dry dishes. Inspector: Konadu.

August 8

➤ The Clubhouse Family Entertainment Center/Spikes Sports Grill, 2704 Old Register Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed vent hood inspection sticker was outdated. Person in charge states she will get vent hood serviced in the near future. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Chicken Salad Chick, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 2

▲ Score: 96

Observed a trash can stored in front of the handwashing sink. Corrected onsite; person in charge instructed staff to remove. Inspector: Konadu.

August 11

➤ Checkers, 81 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 88

Observed utensils stored in hand-washing sink. Observed chemicals hanging from hand-washing sink. Hand-washing sink shall only be used for hand-washing. Do not store items at handwashing sink. Observed chemicals stored at handwashing sink and not in chemical storage. Store chemical in chemical storage when not in use. Observed buildup in microwave. Observed mop improperly drying in utility sink basin. Observed A/C unit/vent leaking and dripping water onto the floor. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Little Caesar's (Boro Pizza), 2821 Northside Drive West

▲ Score: 91

Observed pizza stored on the zoning rack without proper time marked and facility without time as a public health-control procedures onsite. Obtain a copy of the time as a public health control/ pizza zones procedure and submit a copy to the health department. Inspector: Konadu.