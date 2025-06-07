By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Bowling fundraiser honors Carter Payne
Second annual event held Thursday at The Clubhouse
In collaboration with the Ibis Foundation, Tormenta FC hosted the second Carter Payne Bowling Fundraiser June 5 at The Clubhouse.
The event helped raise money for the Carter Payne Fund & Scholarship via the Ibis Foundation. Contributions directly support local youth through soccer development, scholarships and participation opportunities.
While a member of Tormenta FC, Payne had been out with friends and was riding a scooter along or across Fair Road in Statesboro when he was struck by an unidentified motor vehicle shortly before 1:30 a.m. on July 9, 2022. The hit-and-run remains unsolved.
The non-profit Ibis Foundation created the Carter Payne Fund to honor his memory. All donations support help grow the game Payne loved, the release stated.