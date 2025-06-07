Bowling fundraiser honors Carter Payne

In collaboration with the Ibis Foundation, Tormenta FC hosted the second Carter Payne Bowling Fundraiser June 5 at The Clubhouse.

The event helped raise money for the Carter Payne Fund & Scholarship via the Ibis Foundation. Contributions directly support local youth through soccer development, scholarships and participation opportunities.

While a member of Tormenta FC, Payne had been out with friends and was riding a scooter along or across Fair Road in Statesboro when he was struck by an unidentified motor vehicle shortly before 1:30 a.m. on July 9, 2022. The hit-and-run remains unsolved.

The non-profit Ibis Foundation created the Carter Payne Fund to honor his memory. All donations support help grow the game Payne loved, the release stated.

Tormenta's Helen Gutierrez takes a turn with a through-the-legs-backwards trick shot during the second Carter Payne Bowling Fundraiser hosted by Tormenta FC at The Clubhouse on Thursday, June 5. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Finley Price, 10, slings her best shot down the lane during the second Carter Payne Bowling Fundraiser on Thursday, June 5. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Blake Deal sends the ball down the lane while playing with the Market 100 team during the second Carter Payne Bowling Fundraiser hosted by Tormenta FC at The Clubhouse on Thursday, June 5. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Michael Blackmon, right, leans into a trick shot while holding hands with Corinne Schrenker during the second Carter Payne Bowling Fundraiser. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

