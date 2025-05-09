BCSO: Three arrested with meth, documents following traffic stop

A traffic stop and a subsequent search with a K-9 resulted in three arrests and the seizure of methamphetamine and multiple stolen forms of personal identification.

According to a release Friday afternoon from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Joseph Shannon was on patrol when he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no tag at the intersection of South College St. and Mikell St. in Statesboro.

The driver identified himself as Joshua Andrew Weaver, according to then release.

“During the stop Deputy Walter French deployed his K-9 ‘Axel’ for an open-air sniff of the vehicle,” the release stated. “Axel responded with a positive alert for the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle.”

The K-9’s alert prompted a search of the vehicle, which resulted in finding a quantity of methamphetamine and Schedule II controlled substance in the vehicle.

Also, during the search, numerous personal identification documents, including drivers’ licenses and personal check, belonging to a multitude of individuals were found in the vehicle.

Weaver was placed under arrest and charged.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division and the Crime Suppression Team were contacted and an investigation was opened into the incident. The investigation led to additional arrests of Dale Curtis Wigand and Kristie Marie Hunt.

Charges for each:

Joshua Andrew Weaver

1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine -Felony

1 count of Possession and Schedule II with intent to distribute -Felony

1 count of Possession of Schedule II -Felony

1 count of Drugs not in original container – Misdamenor

1 count of Possession and Use of Drug Related Object - Misdemeanor

1 count of Expired Registration - Misdemeanor

3 counts of Forgey 3rd Degree - Felony

18 counts of Identity Fraud - Felony

3 counts of Identity Theft – Felony

1 count of Manufacture, Sale, Distribute False I.D. Documents – Felony

1 count of Forgery 4th Degree - Felony

Dale Curtis Wigand

1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine -Felony

1 count of Possession and Use of Drug Related Object – Misdemeanor

Kriste Marie Hunt

1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine - Felony

1 count of Possession and Use of Drug Related Object – Misdemeanor

In the release, Sheriff Noel Brown commended Deputy Shannon for his “proactivity in conducting the traffic stop and both the Investigative Divisions for their pursuit of justice in issuing criminal warrants on the three individuals responsible for this criminal activity. “

Anyone with information directly related to the incident or the individuals arrested, is asked to call Investigator William Sims at (912) 764-1767.