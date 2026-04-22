Arrest made in Candler County child sexual exploitation case

In March, the Candler County Sheriff's Office received a report involving the sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 10 within Candler County.

According to a release from the Candler Sheriff's Office, an investigation was opened and investigators began working to identify those responsible. Through investigative efforts, including the use of technology, a suspect was developed and determined to be located in Franklin County, Kentucky.

The Candler County Sheriff's Office coordinated with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and a joint investigation was initiated.

On Monday, April 20, Candler investigators Sgt. Ashleigh Taylor and Sgt. Gatlin Holloway traveled to Kentucky to assist in advancing the case. On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Franklin County. The suspect was taken into custody, according to the release, and is currently facing multiple charges related to the investigation.

"This case is a reminder that those who exploit children will be pursued, no matter where they are," said Candler Sheriff John Miles. "Our investigators worked alongside our partners in Kentucky to ensure this individual was identified and taken into custody. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect the children of this community."

In the release, the Candler Sheriff's Office thanked Sheriff Dwayne Depp and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for "their partnership and assistance in this investigation. We also commend Sgt. Taylor and Sgt. Holloway for their hard work and dedication in bringing this case to this stage."

The case remains an active and ongoing investigation. Additional charges are possible.