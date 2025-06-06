Area United Way receives $50,000 gift from Hyundai

During a presentation Thursday, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America announced a $150,000 donation to two United Way chapters that serve as safety nets for families and individuals in the southeast Georgia area.

The donation includes $100,000 to United Way of the Coastal Empire and $50,000 to United Way of Southeast Georgia.

According to a release from Hyundai, Metaplant America officials worked in close collaboration with United Way leadership to help ensure that long-standing nonprofit partners would continue to receive financial support as part of the contribution.

Both chapters said they would use the funds to address pressing regional issues, such as disaster recovery, food insecurity, homelessness and access to essential services.

Based in Statesboro, the United Way of Southeast Georgia supports agencies in Bulloch, Candler and Jenkins counties.

“We are incredibly grateful to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America for this generous investment in our region’s wellbeing,” said Carey Cassedy, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Georgia. “This contribution will help expand access to essential resources like housing assistance, childcare and vital health services. HMGMA’s commitment to our community is more than financial – it’s a partnership rooted in shared values and a vision for a stronger, more resilient Southeast Georgia.”

The chapter supports the following agencies in Bulloch County:

Action Pact, Altrusa Club of Statesboro, American Red Cross, Behavioral Pediatrics Resource Center, Boys & Girls Club, Bulloch Med Connection and The Button

CASA Ogeechee, Caring & Sharing Home for Boys Feed the Boro, The Food Bank, Foundation Resource Center, Hearts & Hands Clinic, Homebound Services and Ogeechee Visitation Center

Our Girls Rock Too!, Prevent Child Abuse Ogeechee, Restoring the Breach, Roosevelt Cone Jr. Scholarship Foundation, Safe Haven, The Salvation Army and Youth Career Commission

“The United Way’s deep roots in the community and its proven ability to respond to urgent needs make it an ideal partner as we work to support the places our Meta Pros call home,” said HMGMA Chief Administrative Officer Brent Stubbs. “This donation reflects our belief that strong communities build strong companies. As HMGMA continues to grow, we are equally committed to growing our impact on addressing local needs. We’re proud to stand alongside United Way and the many nonprofits that serve on the front lines of our region’s greatest challenges.”

The announcement was made during a press conference Thursday on the manufacturing floor of the Metaplant’s state-of-the-art electrified vehicle plant in Bryan County.

Board members and leadership from United Way of Coastal Georgia, United Way of Southeast Georgia, The Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity and Second Harvest were in attendance to celebrate the occasion and speak to the impact the investment would have on strengthening the community.



