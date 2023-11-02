Georgia Southern University’s reopening Thursday of the newly renovated Gus Mart convenience store in the Russell Union will feature Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology.

According to a release from the university, the debut of the technology makes Georgia Southern the first university in the state to feature Amazon’s Just Walk Out, which provides a streamlined, checkout-free shopping experience.

Also, the store will open at 10 a.m. Thursday and operate with extended hours, allowing people to shop when it’s easiest for them.

“At Georgia Southern, we’re constantly looking for new ways to innovate and improve experiences for our students and the university community,” said Ron Stalnaker, vice president for business and finance. “Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology brings a new level of convenience and simplicity to the shopping experience, allowing customers to shop in a fast, frictionless manner and get back to their classes, games and other campus events.”

Designed to be an effortless experience, the technology enables a customer to enter the store after scanning their credit card, EagleXpress or other on-campus, stored-value currency at the entry gate.

The system will then detect what shoppers take from or return to shelves, creating a virtual shopping session. When the shopping session is complete, customers simply leave the store with their items without waiting in line, and their payment method is charged.

According to the release, Just Walk Out technology is made possible by artificial intelligence-like computer vision and deep-learning techniques, including generative AI, to accurately determine who took what in a retail environment.

Gus Mart carries typical packaged convenience items as well as freshly prepared sandwiches and other food options. In addition, toiletries, household items and Georgia Southern merchandise are available for purchase.



