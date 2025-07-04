By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
A refreshing 'Summer Celebration' at Georgia Southern
Traditionally known as the Watermelon Cutting, Georgia Southern University President Kyle Marrero and his wife Jane Marrero host the annual "Summer Celebration," which now serves up a myriad of refreshing summer fruit, along with Leopold's ice cream to faculty, staff and summer-term students to help beat the heat.
The watermelon cutting tradition began back in 1948, when then university President Zach Henderson used the fruit as a way to help students and faculty keep cool under the summer sun.
The event caught on, and Henderson's “cool” event has been passed down from president to president since.