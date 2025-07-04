A refreshing 'Summer Celebration' at Georgia Southern

Traditionally known as the Watermelon Cutting, Georgia Southern University President Kyle Marrero and his wife Jane Marrero host the annual "Summer Celebration," which now serves up a myriad of refreshing summer fruit, along with Leopold's ice cream to faculty, staff and summer-term students to help beat the heat.

The watermelon cutting tradition began back in 1948, when then university President Zach Henderson used the fruit as a way to help students and faculty keep cool under the summer sun.

The event caught on, and Henderson's “cool” event has been passed down from president to president since.

Georgia Southern University assistant dean for math and science Brian Koehler, right, shares a laugh and Leopold's ice cream with chemistry department staffer Thomas Anderson during the annual summer celebration on Wednesday, July 2. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Vera Mobley, an LPN with Georgia Southern University Health Services, loads up with fruit cups for co-workers during the annual summer celebration on Wednesday, July 2. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

