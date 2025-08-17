50th Anniversary

Steve and Donna Hooley celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to the Jekyll Island Club Resort. They were married August 9, 1975, at Steve's childhood home in Statesboro.

Steve worked for Georgia Southern for 38 years before retiring in 2019 from the Henderson Library.

His name is on the Builders of the University Wall, as are the names of his parents, the late Dr. Daniel S. Hooley and Adele M. Hooley.

Donna retired from full-time teaching in 2010. She was named Georgia Southern's 1999 Professor of the Year and the 2008 recipient of the Dorothy Golden Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Composition.

They live in Hopeulikit, Ga., with their son, Danny.