Yellow Jackets split non-region showing against Swainsboro

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets split a pair of games Tuesday night with the visiting Swainsboro Tigers. The Lady Tigers broke open a close game in the fourth and pulled away to a 40-27 victory. The Yellow Jacket boys flipped the script and blew past the Tigers in the fourth for a 68-48 win.







After winning their season opener the Southeast Bulloch boys had dropped three-straight games entering Tuesday night’s matchup with Swainsboro. Things looked a little tight until the Jackets applied some full-court pressure to the Tigers and went on a 12-2 run to take a 34-29 lead at the half. The game remained close in the third until an 16-4 run by SEB put things away in the fourth quarter.





“In the first quarter we struggled a little but we held some guys out to show the team what we expect out of them,” said Raymond. “I feel like the team responded well in the second quarter playing as a team and it started with the defensive pressure. We struggled again in the third, but in the fourth I really liked what I saw and hopefully that will carry us into the games in the future.”





The second quarter run was keyed by the play of seniors Ryon Reed and Collin Smith. Reed had 11 of his 14 points in the first half, while Smith scored nine of his game-high 23 points in the second quarter.





“Collin is our leader and we go as Collin goes,” said Raymond. “He led us in the right direction tonight got it going down low to give us a post presence. Ryon played a solid game and kept us in it in the first half by slashing to the goal and playing hard.”





Southeast Bulloch trailed by as much as 19-10 before going on a 12-2 run to take a 22-21 lead. The Tigers hung around in the third quarter until SEB went on a 16-4 run to pull away and go up 58-39 with 3:35 left in the game.





The Southeast Bulloch Lady Jackets were handed their first loss of the season as they dropped a 40-27 decision to the visiting Lady Tigers of Swainsboro. The game was much closer than the final score indicated as Southeast Bulloch only trailed by four points in the fourth quarter. The Jackets would go cold from the floor and were outscored 14-7 in the fourth including a 12-2 Tiger run.





“Many of the girls just got done playing flag football last week,” said coach Marci Cochran. “We haven’t been able to practice much and it really showed out there tonight. Our shots stopped falling and you could tell we were tired. Swainsboro is a good team and we hope to get some much-needed practice in over the next few weeks and be ready come region time.”





Madison Taylor led the Jackets with a game-high 19 points. Up next the Jackets travel to Effingham County Friday.