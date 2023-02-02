Vision Source Professional Eye Care presents Prep Sports Spotlight

After a tough pre-region schedule, the Bulloch Academy Lady Gators have blown past their region competition, winning by an average of well over 20 points per game.

Helping to lead the way for the Gators is senior guard Sophie Strickland. Strickland is one of the returning starters for coach Chandler Dennard, who made it all the way to the state title game last year. Having lost a few key starters to graduation, Dennard is happy he has a player like Strickland he can count on.

“Sophie is the hardest worker on this team and is a great team leader,” said Dennard. “The young kids can learn a lot about a work ethic and how it translates into success by watching Sophie. With some players there are ups and downs, but with Sophie you always know what you are going to get. She is our toughest defender and can score when she’s asked to. Without her we wouldn’t be where we have been the last two or three years.”

“It’s hard to believe it’s my senior year but I really want to go out on top,” said Strickland. “I try and do whatever is asked of me by the coaching staff and have stepped up as a leader on the team. I feel we are really playing well and have a great shot of making another deep run in the state this year.”