Police Report - 7/29/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Angel Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 35, Hardeeville, SC – Two counts trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, four counts sale of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession with intent of Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance, manufacture/possess controlled or counterfeit substance near park/housing project.
Jerrion Javontae Thomas, 20, Statesboro – Two counts theft by receiving stolen property/felony.
Christal Marie Vincent, 43, Register – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Jessica Isabell Cox, 40, Statesboro – Wanted person.
Christian Michael Hadaway, 36, Brooklet – Simple battery/family violence, false imprisonment.
Austin Grant Isabelle, 25, Oaktie, SC – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Gary Ashley Warren, 45, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, following too closely.
Lamonte James Anthony Williams, 23, Statesboro – Cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, criminal trespass, harassing communications, battery.
Anthony Grayson Butler, 22, Statesboro – Criminal damage to property second degree.
Anthony Mitchell Cook, 18, Claxton – Simple assault.
Rashaad Danny Davis, 20, Macon – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Jairo Miguel Gelvez Llamas, 27, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, driver to exercise due care.
Dontae Cartavius Roundtree, 17, Statesboro – Possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18/misdemeanor.
Gary Ashley Warren, 45, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, following too closely.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 32 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – One call Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.
Metter Police Department – Eight calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 29 calls Monday.
Metter Fire Department – Four calls Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 29 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – One accident call, one rescue and three medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 27 calls Monday.
Air Transports – One call Monday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.
Screven County 911 – One call Monday.
Other agencies – Six calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy