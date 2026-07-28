Police Report - 7/29/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Angel Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 35, Hardeeville, SC – Two counts trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, four counts sale of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession with intent of Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance, manufacture/possess controlled or counterfeit substance near park/housing project.

Jerrion Javontae Thomas, 20, Statesboro – Two counts theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

Christal Marie Vincent, 43, Register – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jessica Isabell Cox, 40, Statesboro – Wanted person.

Christian Michael Hadaway, 36, Brooklet – Simple battery/family violence, false imprisonment.

Austin Grant Isabelle, 25, Oaktie, SC – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Gary Ashley Warren, 45, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, following too closely.

Lamonte James Anthony Williams, 23, Statesboro – Cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, criminal trespass, harassing communications, battery.

Anthony Grayson Butler, 22, Statesboro – Criminal damage to property second degree.

Anthony Mitchell Cook, 18, Claxton – Simple assault.

Rashaad Danny Davis, 20, Macon – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Jairo Miguel Gelvez Llamas, 27, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, driver to exercise due care.

Dontae Cartavius Roundtree, 17, Statesboro – Possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18/misdemeanor.

Gary Ashley Warren, 45, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, following too closely.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 32 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 29 calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 29 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call, one rescue and three medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 27 calls Monday.

Air Transports – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Six calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy