Bulloch Academy hires Keith LeGree as basketball coach

Former Statesboro High head coach Keith LeGree didn’t have to look too long or too far for his next coaching position. Earlier this week, LeGree was hired to be the new head boys’ basketball coach at Bulloch Academy.

“We have had the good fortune to add several excellent coaches to our staff in the past few years in all of our programs,” said Bulloch Academy athletics director Tripp Turley. “We are excited to have Coach Legree become a part of the BA staff and look forward to his leadership on the basketball court. His wealth of knowledge and experience will be an asset for us as we continue to build a future for our student athletes.”

LeGree was fired from his coaching duties at Statesboro High on June 29. No reason was given for his dismissal. He remains employed as a physical education teacher at Statesboro High, but will coach at Bulloch Academy.

“I really appreciate the opportunity given to me by Mr. Turley and Bulloch Academy,” LeGree said. “I'm super excited to coach there and start the next chapter of my coaching career. I'm ready to try and pass along the information that I have learned to these young men.”

LeGree averaged 20 wins per season at Statesboro High after taking over as head coach after the passing of Lee Hill in 2020. He was twice named Region coach of the year and advanced to the state in five of his six seasons at SHS, winning two region titles.

LeGree remains the only Statesboro basketball player to ever be named a McDonald’s All American. After graduating high school, he went on to play at Louisville and then at Cincinnati, making the NCAA tournament all four years while splitting time playing professional baseball in the Minnesota Twins organization.

“I have always said I want to give back to my community,” LeGree said. “They are obviously a part of it and I'm excited about going (to Bulloch Academy) to coach. We have played them the past couple seasons and I have been impressed by what I’ve seen. I have already reached out to a couple of the players, J.B Roach and Jack Neal, who are both seniors and hope to meet with the rest of the team soon. I can’t wait to get them on the court and try and make something special at Bulloch Academy.”

During the 2025-26 season, Bulloch Academy was 12-11 and third in their region last season under coach Zach Brackett and did not advance to the state playoffs.