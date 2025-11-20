Southeast Bulloch flag dominates on senior night

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jacket flag football team lost for only the second time in school history Monday in a 7-0 loss to Calvary Day. They were able to rebound with a key 14-7 region win over Effingham County and then swept a pair of games Wednesday night beating Tattnall County 48-0 and St. Vincent's 35-0.

Quarterback Emma Cate Barron led the Jacket offense in the opener with 146-yards passing including five touchdown passes. Natalya Odom scored two touchdowns while Paige Nelson, Chloe Cochran and Hali Long each had one touchdown reception. The Jackets also five interceptions. Kamil Johnson had two and scored on one of them. Barron added two herself while Taylor Edges added one pick.

In the second game against St. Vincents Barron threw for 188 yards and four touchdowns. Odom had three touchdown catches and Laina Erickson had the other. Johnson had another interception in the second game and led the way with eight flag pulls. Kayla Adams also had an interception.

Wednesday was also senior night as the Jackets honored nine seniors who have had an impact on the program with many of them playing key roles in three of the Jackets four state championships.

“It is always special to be able to honor our seniors,” Cochran said. “You look out there and you see some important players from our last few state championship teams. They will get another chance to play here at Fred Shaver Field but tonight is a reminder that this is our last season with these girls.”

Among the senior honored Wednesday, two of them belong to coach Marci and Nick Cochran. Chloe started on the state championship team last year and scored a touchdown Wednesday night. Even more emotional for the Cochran’s was seeing their daughter Cam get a chance to actually play in a game. Cam has been the manager the last four seasons and Wednesday night not only did she get in the game, but she scored on a one-point conversion getting a huge ovation from the fans, coaches and players.

“Cam has always been a part of the team but it was so great for her to finally get into the game,” Cochran said. “For her to get in and actually get into the end zone with the conversion is something we will always remember. She even stretched out to get the ball across the line. To see her experience that out there with her sister too is just so special.”

The Jackets will host the state playoffs the week after Thanksgiving. Cochran is happy to have a little time to heal as they were missing a couple players Wednesday night.

“It is important for us to get a little time as we have at least one key player out who could possibly be back with some rest. Between now and then we still have some adjustments to make and try and get ready to make another state playoff run.”