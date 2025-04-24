Southeast Bulloch falls in first round of state soccer playoffs

The season came to an end for the Southeast Bulloch Lady Jackets as they lost in the opening round of the state Class-AAA playoffs, falling to Lumpkin 5-1 Wednesday afternoon in Brooklet.

The Jackets earned the No. 2 seed in the state and were able to host Lumpkin. The Jackets got off to a 1-0 lead after a corner kick ended in an own goal. The Indians quickly answered with goals by Aubree Brown and Kaitlyn Johnson to go up 2-1 before a weather delay stopped action for more than one hour.

After the break, it was all Indians as they reeled off three more goals, including two more from Johnson, ending the Jackets' season with a record of 13-3.

“We played hard, but did not have an answer for Kaitlyn Johnson,” said coach Aimee Civalier. “We had scoring opportunities, but were unable to finish. Their goalie made some really nice saves, as well. Overall, I was pleased with the way our girls fought and battled against a really good team.”

Elsewhere, the Portal girls advanced to the Sweet 16, knocking off Brooks County, 3-2, Tuesday in Portal. The Panthers got goals from Maggie Brannen and Colby Stewart, who had two goals. Next up, the Panthers host Dooly County Tuesday at either 5 or 6 p.m.