Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets knocked off Mary Person’s last week to advance to Columbus and the Elite-8 for the 10th time in the last 20 seasons.

Helping to propel the Jackets into the quarterfinals was senior outfielder Paisley Nordeoff who hit .385 with four RBI’s and two runs scored.

"This is Paisley's fifth time going to the Elite-8 but only the second time as a player,” said coach Aimee Civalier. “Softball has been a family passion and after experiencing Columbus as a freshman, it was the goal of this senior group to help motivate our team to work hard and get back to have an opportunity to play for a State Championship.

“Paisley has been our starting right fielder all season and does a great job helping produce runs in the bottom of our lineup.”

“My goal for this postseason was to just get the job done,” Nordeoff said. “Our team quote this year was ‘winners find a way,’ I wanted to keep that true. From being in the bottom of the lineup there are a lot of people left on base and my main goal was to clear them. I am very excited to have gotten to the Elite-8 this year.

“It checked all my boxes off for this season and career. I'm very proud of my fellow teammates and it would not be possible without them. I have a lot of faith in what we will do in the State Tournament.”