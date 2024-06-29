Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Lady Blue Devil basketball team looks a lot different from the one that advanced to the second round of the state playoffs last year.

The Blue Devils lost four starters, including two who signed college scholarships. Over the summer, the Blue Devils are trying to put in work to get some chemistry and some younger players ready for a starting spot. One player coach Marty Holder is counting on this year is sophomore guard Maggie O’Neill.

“Maggie has blossomed into a leader this summer,” Holder said. “She has worked really hard and diligently to improve her skill set and basketball IQ. She has become more vocal on the defensive end. We lost a lot due to graduation, but Maggie has shown this summer that she is ready to step up. We are so excited about her potential this season.”

“We have a really young team this year so the main goal this summer is to get everyone more experienced and strengthen our team chemistry,” O’Neill said. “My role on the team has grown a lot.

“I've gone from a role player to someone my coach turns to first. This summer I've learned how to be dependable as a player and as a leader. We lost a lot of important players last year, but our team is scrappy and resilient. I am confident that with hard work we'll have a great season.”