Redman defeats Conner for Commission 2-B

Dr. Ted Redman, who said he decided to run after the property tax on his home doubled, defeated incumbent Commissioner Toby Conner for Seat 2-B on the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners in the party runoffs that concluded Tuesday. Redman received 2,884 votes to 2,268 for Conner among Republican-ballot voters in their district.

Ted Redman

Toby Conner

Technically that makes Redman the Republican nominee, but with no Democratic Party candidate in the race, he is in effect the commissioner-elect to replace Conner in January. Redman’s share was almost 56% to Conner’s 44% of the 5,152 votes actually cast and counted, where Republican ballot turnout was about 14.7% of the 36,432 registered voters in District 2, which is the multi-seat, white-majority district containing roughly two-thirds of Bulloch County’s population.

Countywide across the ballots, the number of voters of both parties participating from the five days of early in-person voting through Tuesday’s Election Day precinct voting and by absentee paper ballot totaled 7,086, according to the unofficial final count. That was just 14% of the county’s 50,694 voters as of this primary runoff.

In a top statewide race, Bulloch County voters chose Rick Jackson by 3,105 votes to 2,772 for Burt Jones in the runoff for the Republican nomination for governor. Statewide, Jackson was also secure in the lead, with almost 53% to Jones’ 47% as of 9:35 p.m., with 158 counties reporting to the Secretary of State’s Office online election hub.

So Jackson will face Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms in the gubernatorial race to the Nov. 3 general election.

Bulloch County voters chose Mike Collins by 3,475 votes to Derek Dooley’s 2,302 votes in the runoff for the Republican nomination to the U.S. Senate seat held by Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff. Collins also had a sizeable lead statewide, with 56% of the votes with 158 counties reporting, and so is set to challenge Ossoff in the general election.

One race where the Bulloch County majority’s choice went contrary to the state’s was the Republican runoff for state school superintendent. Fred “Bubba” Longgrear, neighboring Candler County’s school superintendent and a Georgia Southern alumnus, garnered 3,922 votes in Bulloch County to 1,781 votes here for incumbent State Superintendent Richard Woods. But Woods had received almost 51.5% of votes statewide to 48.5% for Longgrear. So Woods appears to again be the Republican nominee, facing a challenge from Democratic nominee Lydia Powell in November.

In the top statewide contest on the Democratic Party runoff ballot, Josh McLaurin captured 685 Bulloch County votes to 450 for Nabilah Parkes in the race for their party’s lieutenant governor nomination. Statewide, McLaurin was also the winner with 54.9% of the votes.

Meanwhile, in the runoff for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor, John F. Kennedy garnered 3,019 votes to 2,721 for Greg Dolezal in Bulloch County. But statewide, Dolezal won the nomination, with 54% of the votes.

So unless there are third-party candidates, the race will between Dolezal and McLaurin from now to November.

A few more results will be added for the Thursday edition.