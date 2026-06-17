DeLoach’s Music makes move to new shop

Wendell DeLoach Jr. grew up in the store his late father Wendell DeLoach Sr. founded in 1989 – DeLoach’s Music.

Ever since it opened on Northside Drive near Lee St., DeLoach’s has been the center for musical instruments in Statesboro, particularly guitars. The store often would have more than 800 guitars in stock at any one time, with many hanging from the walls of the shop.

In this Herald file photo from 2009, the late DeLoach's Music owner Wendell DeLoach Sr. is shown inside the store on Northside Drive he founded in 1989. (SCOTT BRYANT/Herald file)

“Helping hang guitars is one of my earliest memories from the store,” DeLoach, now 34, said. “It was always one of my favorite things to do.”

But, with rent increasing significantly at the Northside Drive location, DeLoach made the decision to move the store to a new location in Statesboro. DeLoach’s Music – House of Tone opened May 1 on Chanabby Court, just off the 301 Bypass, a quarter-mile from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and the intersection with Highway 301 North.

Wendell DeLoach Jr. stands at the front entrance to DeLoach's Music's new location on Chahabby Court in Statesboro. (JIM HEALY/staff)

“We needed to make some upgrades to the store and create a little more space,” DeLoach said. “It was an older building on Northside and with higher rent, it made sense to move to a more modern space.”

At first glance, the unassuming storefront of the new shop doesn’t reveal the true size of the shop inside. In fact, the new store actually has more space than the Northside building, DeLoach said.

“We have all the same instruments, equipment, even more than at the old building,” he said. “We offer the same services and instrument lessons. We moved, but DeLoach’s is the same. Maybe a little better.”

While the guitar area of the new store may not have the 800+ instruments of the Northside Drive shop, there is still the largest selection, by far, in the area. And the dozens of guitars on display also are hanging – just like in the original store.