Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Lady Panthers are off to another hot start for the 2025 season.

The Panthers are 5-0 and helping to lead the way is sophomore defender Ranyah Lawrence.

"Ranyah has been a dominant force on the field and continues to grow her skills as a player,” said coach Deena Scarborough. “She is very coachable and has a lot of fun with her team during practices and games, but always stays focused.

“Her dedication to soccer is a big reason our girls team earned first place in area play last year and are well on their way to the playoffs again this year."

“I feel as though I play the role of lightening up everybody's moods even if it's not a great practice or game,” Lawrence said. “We have many strengths this year such as working together, getting along as a team, and actually preparing ourselves to get really far this year.”