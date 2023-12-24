Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy girls’ basketball team is currently 6-3 and has won four of their last five with the lone loss being to Statesboro High.

Against the Blue Devils junior Kaley Cardell scored 20 points and feels she is really starting to turn the corner after a slow start to the season.

“I feel like if I limit my turnovers and don’t try and force things I play well,” Cardell said. “I have always been confident but sometimes when things are going bad it’s tough to snap out. Playing so well against a great team like Statesboro really gives me some confidence back and I think that carried into my game against SEB.”

“Kaley started off the year well but then got into a funk,” said BA coach Chandler Dennard. “She took it up a notch Monday against Statesboro with 20 points leading the way and that is something she really needed. She is high energy and brings it every night to the court and is an important part of our team even if she is not scoring.”