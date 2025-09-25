Portal looks to get back on track against Savannah High Friday at the PAC

The goals for Portal football were pretty simple heading into the season.

The Panthers are just two years removed from a region championship, but fell short of the postseason last fall. With plenty of players on the roster who know and have contributed to a playoff-caliber effort, extending the 2025 season was the goal.

Portal has put up plenty of offensive fireworks so far this season, but has lost a couple of track meets and last week fell to a region front-runner in Metter to sink to 1-3 on a season that is now at the midway mark.

“We ran up against a really good team last week,” Portal coach Jason McEachin said. “Maybe the score wasn’t great, but I liked what we saw in terms of playing hard and competing.”

A big-play offense that has highlighted the early weeks for Portal was kept off the scoreboard. At the same time, the previously porous Panther defense seemed to take some strides, and nearly half of Metter’s points came via short fields following turnovers.

For many years, Portal had to play fast and loose with its depth chart, often depending on the same people at key positions on both sides of the ball. The recent past has seen growth in both the culture and numbers for the Panthers, and now gives them a chance to better address midseason issues.

“We preach complimentary football,” McEachin said. “A few years ago, there were times where we’d talk about what the defense or offense had to do, since it was the same guys. Now we have the ability to focus on both sides of the ball, but we also have to view it as a team effort to get us where we want to be.”

Where Portal wants to be is back in the postseason – though a tough start to the season and a formidable region slate isn’t making that goal easy.

Still looking for its first region victory, Portal welcomes Savannah to town Friday night hoping to get things turned around.

The Blue Jackets come to town with a 1-2 record, but – much like the Panthers' previous offensive outbursts that haven't broken through in the win column – are more dangerous than their record might imply.

Savannah is dealing with depth issues of its own and will likely stick to a strategy of trying to control the ball with a running game while looking for chances to utilize a roster with great team speed.

On the other sideline, Portal remains focused on the task at hand.

The midpoint of the season might be too early to start talking about "must-win" games, but both teams would greatly prosper with a mark in the region win column.

Friday will also mark Portal's homecoming, and a large crowd is expected at the Portal Athletic Complex for all the festivities.

With Portal being such a small and very intertwined school, it could be easy for all the various celebrations and activities to take away from the focus and preparation for Friday.

"We want our guys to enjoy the week, but stay focused on the job," McEachin said. "Everyone might remember homecoming in 20 years... It will be better if they remember a win."