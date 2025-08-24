Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Southeast Bulloch softball team is out to another strong start to the 2025 season. Coming off a 8-0 victory over Statesboro, the Jackets are currently 5-1. Helping lead the way on offense and defense this year is senior shortstop Hannah Griffin.

Hannah is one of our senior leaders and plays a key role for us offensively and defensively,” said coach Aimee Civalier. “She bats at the top of our lineup and has the ability to have a quality at bat every time she steps in the box. She works hard on defense, is a great teammate and leads by example.”

“The season is going very well and I believe we have another shot at making it to Columbus,” Griffin said. I think we are versatile. A lot of us can play multiple positions, so we can adjust to whatever the game throws at us. I try to lead by example such as hustling on and off the field, keeping our dugout loud, and doing the little things that help us win.”