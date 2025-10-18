Gators rebound with 45-6 win over St. Andrews

The Bulloch Academy Gators had no problem rebounding from their loss last Thursday to Frederica as they rolled past St. Andrews Friday at Gator Alley 45-6. The Gator’s opened up a 31-0 halftime lead and had a running clock the entire second half as the game ended before 9:30 p.m.

“Any time you can have a running clock you have done something pretty good,” said Gator coach Aaron Phillips. “We executed well and were able to get up early and work on some things in the second half. We looked really good in some areas, but there are still some areas we need to clean up.”

The Gators scored on every possession in the first half. Sam Hubbard helped start the scoring as he broke free on a 52-yard run to start the scoring. Danye Garvin added a 10-yard touchdown, and Rocco Reiss went in from nine-yards out to give the Gators a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The defense set the offense up in good field possession in the second quarter as Nick Eason came up with an interception. That drive ended in a 29-yard Case Woodrum field goal for a 24-0 lead. Whitt Olliff added an interception to stop the Lions next drive, and Hubbard tacked on a 12-yard touchdown for a 31-0 lead at the half.

In the second half with the clock running Conner Perry scored on the Gators first possession of the third quarter to make it 38-0. Garvin added a 22-yard touchdown for the Gators final points of the evening.

Next up for Bulloch Academy they will travel to Pinewood next Friday for a 7:30 kickoff in Bellville.