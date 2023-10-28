Gators crush St. Andrew's, run record to 9-0

Bulloch Academy showed why they are undefeated in the 2023 campaign as the Gators thoroughly dominated the St. Andrew’s Lions at Gator Alley, winning 42-7 on senior night.

The Gators defense completely stifled the Lions' attack, holding St. Andrew’s to just 23 yards of total offense in the first half and allowing just one first down. And even that didn’t come until 2:40 remained in the half.

The Gator defense stopped the Lions behind the line of scrimmage five times in the first half while only allowing five plays to gain yardage.

“Hats off to our seniors on senior night,” said BA Head Coach Aaron Phillips. “It’s always great to come out and have a big win on senior night and let guys go out with their final regular season home game with a victory.”

Bulloch Academy’s offense, meanwhile, was nearly flawless as it amassed 305 yards in the first half and scored four touchdowns on its first four possessions.

Only a late first half interception and four penalties, including one that negated a touchdown, marred the Gator offensive performance.

Ben Aaron capped off BA’s opening 80 yard drive with a one yard quarterback sneak to give the Gators an early 6-0 lead.

Dayne Garvin then scored the first of his two first half touchdowns on the Gator’s next drive with a 24 yard touchdown run up the middle, which covered 59 yards on just seven plays. Hunter Davis Pressley’s extra point made it 13-0.

Garvin would end the night with three scores and 167 yards on 13 carries.

After another three-and-out forced by the BA defense, Brennan Perossa got into the scoring act with a 13 yard score that came one play after it appeared that Sam Hubbard had scored. However, a penalty called that score back, allowing Perossa to find the end zone on the next play.

Perossa added 83 yards on eight carries and added a two-point conversion in the second half as well.

Garvin scored on the Gators' next possession to extend the lead to 27-0.

Bulloch Academy was poised to extend its lead even more late in the first half, but Aaron’s pass was a little behind his intended receiver and was picked off in the end zone.

Despite the mishap, the Gator offense picked up right where they left off on their first possession of the second half, marching 69 yards on just four plays, including a 43-yard run from Aaron down to the St. Andrew’s 24 yard line.

Two plays later, Aaron notched his second score of the night from five yards out to make it 35-0 following Perossa’s two-point conversion.

Aaron finished with 81 yards on 11 carries and added 28 yards passing on the night as well.

The Lions got on the board with a late touchdown, but it was far too late to matter in the outcome.

“It’s kind of funny. All of our linebackers were very upset that they scored right there,” Phillips said. “They want the shutout. We’re having some pride in what we’re doing, which is huge.”

Garvin would add a score to complete the scoring on the night.

“We have to keep getting better every week and just try to keep our guys from getting complacent,” Phillips said. “We tell them every day that the most important game of your whole high school is the one that week because that’s the only one you get to play. They’ve bought in to that.”

The Gators averaged more than 10.1 yards per carry on the night as their offensive line was able to create holes and establish themselves up front.

St. Andrew’s offense was only able to amass 105 yards, with much of that coming on their one touchdown drive. Otherwise, Bulloch Academy was able to shut down a Lions’ offense that came in averaging nearly 20 points per game.

Bulloch Academy now turns its attention to rival Pinewood Christian as they look to claim the region and wrap up an undefeated regular season.

While proud of his team for their success so far, Phillips said the focus remains on the next game as they look to continue their success.

“(Complacency) is a killer. When they think they’re satisfied or that they’ve completed something,” he said. “It’s not over. We want to continue to push the envelope and our goals are a lot bigger than one game.”

The Gators travel to Pinewood Friday to wrap up their regular season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.