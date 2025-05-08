Bulloch Academy preparing for first-round state playoff matchup

The Bulloch Academy Gator baseball team wrapped up the regular season with a come from behind walk-off win over Vidalia Heritage Friday on senior night. In the bottom of the eighth and the bases loaded senior Nathan Newkirk ended the game with a two-run double for a 5-4 win as the Gators ended the regular season with a record of 21-7.

"They're a good ball club and they had a pitcher that was that was effective on the mound,” said coach Jason Godbee. “It was an exciting way to send the seniors out and to end the regular season. It was also good that we were challenged and we had a battle and figure out a way to come from behind and win, so that was a big plus.”

The Gators missed out on a bye in the first round of the GIAA state playoffs with a loss last week against Stratford, but won the last two games of the season and earned the No. 7 seed in the tournament and will host the opening round Friday against Pacelli at home.

“I think we've got a lot of momentum going into the state,” Godbee said. I was proud of the way our guys bounced back Wednesday against Gatewood after losing to Stratford the day before. One of our goals going into the season was to be able to play a round at home so the guys are excited about that.”

Godbee is hoping the schedule in the state tournament may get the Gators remembering the path they took in winning a state title in football. Bulloch Academy opens with Pacelli and if they win, they will take on Brookstone which are the same teams they beat on the way to a state title on the gridiron.

“They're a good ball club,” Godbee said. “They have a new coach who has had a lot of success in Alabama before coming there. They were in our region last year when I was at Strong Rock. They have a really good shortstop, who was an eighth grader last year and started for them. They also have a third base who swings a good bat. I think he has seven or eight home runs this year, but they really are successful playing small ball. We have to make sure that we execute and take care of the little things. They played a very tough region with Brookstone, Calvary Christian, Westfield and Strong Rock. It's a strong baseball region over there.”

Bulloch Academy and Pacelli will play a best of three series starting with a doubleheader Friday beginning at 4 p.m. The third game will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. if necessary.