Obituary - William Murray Davidson IV, also known as Barbara Marie Davidson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- William Murray Davidson IV, lieutenant commander, United States Navy, retired, also known as Barbara Marie Davidson, age 77, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Memorial Health in Savannah.Born in Savannah, Georgia, and a graduate from Savannah High School in 1961, Bill attended The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., and graduated from Warren A. Candler School of Nursing in Savannah in 1967.Bill was a retired lieutenant commander, U.S. Navy, with a total military time of 26 years, serving in the Vietnam War and Granada. Awards include National Defense, Vietnam Service, Combat Action, Philippine Presidential Citation Award, as well as several others.A registered nurse, Bill worked in a hospital setting for over 45 years, most recently at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro for 19 years. He was also a bagpiper for over 55 years and currently a receptionist at Luxury Nails and Spa in Statesboro.Barbara was a life member of the following organizations: Savannah Volunteer Guards, The Chatham Artillery, St. Andrews Society of Savannah, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans Association, Scottish American Military Society, Vietnam Veterans Association, Savannah Association of Flying Air National Guardsmen and Bulloch County Historical Society.She was also a member of the following organizations: Dexter Allen Post 90 American Legion, Statesboro Lion’s Club, Melvin Jones Fellow, Bulloch Lions Club, Coastal Scottish Heritage Society of Savannah and Scottish Heritage Society of S.E. Georgia, the Society of Colonial Wars in the state of Georgia, Pilot Club Statesboro, Georgia; Tri Ess, Sigma Epsilon, Sons of Confederate Veterans Association and the Navy Nurse Corps Association, Candler Nurses Alumni Association and Al-Anon.Preceded in death by W. Murray Davidson III and Margaret Farmer Davidson and wife, LaGail H. Davidson.Surviving are three children and their families, William M. “Bo” Davidson V and Sydna of Statesboro and their family, Josiah and Sara Williams; Sarah D. Griffin and Thomas of Albany and their family, Rebakah and Rachael Griffin of Albany; and E. Bruce Davidson and Danielle of Pooler and their family, Chaely and Chloe Fountain; a brother, Bruce M. Davidson of Atlanta; a sister, Margaret D. Rogers of Ocala, Fla.; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Helen and Tripp Foy of Statesboro; Tri Tran and Dao Ho of Statesboro; sister-in-law, Suzanne Ingram of Soperton; sister-in-law, Laurianne Pullen of Soperton.The family will receive visitors on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The graveside service and burial will be Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Laurel Grove Cemetery, 802 West Anderson Street in Savannah with Father Charles Todd officiating.Those desiring to view the service via livestream may do so by joining the group “Joiner-Anderson Live Stream” at www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; or Trinity Episcopal Church, 4401 Country Club Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 17, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



