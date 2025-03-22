Obituary - Walter "Walt" G. Herin, Jr.

Walter "Walt" G. Herin, Jr., 81, passed away March 20, 2025, at his home.

A funeral service was held Saturday afternoon at Mount Zion Baptist Church, with Pastor Andy Oxford officiating.

A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, March 23 at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 US Highway 80, in Statesboro with Brother Tim Huffingham officiating.

Walt was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Walter and Mildred Tidwell Herin.

He graduated from Lanier High School, with the class of 1961. He then attended the University of Georgia where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in accounting. Upon his college graduation in 1965, he began working at Macon Transfer Company, his family-owned furniture and appliance business. He remained there until he retired and sold the family's 97-year-old business.

Walt will be fondly remembered by his big, bright smile. He always had a zest for life, family, friends, pets, travel and fun.

Walt is survived by his loving and devoted, wife of 43 years, Terry. Family members left to cherish his memory are two children, son, Walter G. Herin, III (Buster) and daughter, Susan Broughman (Rickey); two grandchildren, Whitney and Eric; one great granddaughter; two sisters, Karen Stroud (Jack) and Carol Brousse (Jim); along with many nieces and nephews.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mildred Herin, and brother, Rick Herin.

The family would like to recognize and give many thanks to Family Hospice and their many special friends and neighbors of Bolingbroke.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Family Hospice of Macon, 4562 Forsyth Road, Suite 4, Macon, GA 31210.

Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.

Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 22, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



