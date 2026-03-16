Obituary - Roy Gene Thompson

Our community mourns the loss of Roy Gene Thompson, a remarkable man whose life was defined by his love for family, unwavering generosity and deep commitment to those around him.

Roy was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County and was a 1964 graduate of Statesboro High School. He graduated from Georgia Southern College with a bachelor’s degree in recreation. A life well-lived and deeply loved, he leaves behind a legacy of compassion, integrity and devotion to family and community.

Thompson dedicated decades to serving Bulloch County through both elected office and civic leadership, becoming one of the region’s most recognizable and respected figures in local government and charitable work. Known for his steady leadership, generosity and deep commitment to his community, he worked tirelessly to improve the lives of those around him. Through his public service and volunteer efforts, Roy helped shape the growth and spirit of Bulloch County while earning the admiration and gratitude of colleagues, friends and neighbors alike.

Roy served for many years as president of the family business, Statesboro Floor Covering, continuing a legacy of service to the community through his work and relationships with customers and employees alike.

He shared 57 years of marriage with the love of his life, Deborah Lucille Hagins Thompson, until her passing on July 17, 2025. Together, they built a life rooted in love, faith and partnership that inspired all who knew them.

Together, Roy, Deborah and their children transformed their family farm into a beloved Christmas destination known as TMT Farms (Thompson, McCranie, Thompson). What began as a family tradition grew into a cherished community experience, creating lasting memories for families, not only throughout Bulloch County, but through Georgia and beyond. Through TMT Farms, the Thompson family also shared their generosity with those in need, providing gifts of food, toys and even pet food to bless countless families during the holiday season.

Roy was also an avid supporter of local athletics, faithfully cheering on high school and college teams. A proud supporter of Georgia Southern College, he was especially proud to be a GSU Eagle Wing Dad and rarely missed an opportunity to support the Eagles.

Roy lived his life guided by a deep and abiding Christian faith. He was a longtime and faithful member of First Baptist Church of Statesboro and the Hubert Tankersley Laborers of Love Sunday School Class, where his kindness, faith and friendship were treasured by many.

Roy was predeceased by his beloved wife and helpmate, Deborah; his parents, Leroy and Nita Jane Thompson.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Thompson McCranie (Jeffrey); and their children, Chase Thompson, Nicholas McCranie, Christian McCranie and Makenzi McCranie Taylor, along with her children, Mathie and Maelyn Taylor. He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Tyler and Chrissee Thompson; and their daughters, Mylee Thompson and Harlow Thompson.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, March 20th, from 10 a.m. until noon at Connection Church Statesboro.

The funeral will follow at noon with the Rev. Joey Fennell officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Darryl Hopkins, Dadrian Crosby, George Jones, Tony Smith, Roy Rountree, Howard Nesmith, Frank Hook and Ray Malone.

Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Nesmith, Tucker Chester, Anthony Simmons, John Long, "GSU Eagle Wing" football players and his Statesboro Floor Covering family.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 17, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



