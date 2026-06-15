Calendar0616 2026

Today

ä BABY MUSIC Time will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SUMMER KIDS’ Club will meet Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Mall. Activity involves air-drying a clay dinosaur. For ages 6–11. No registration required. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT DINO Planters Activity will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä REGISTRATION for the Summer Reading Program 2026 is being held at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. Prizes awarded weekly for reading. Those interested can register on beanstack. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Wednesday

ä TODDLER BUILD a Dino Day will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VOLCANO LAB will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä SPECIAL GUEST Jeffini will be at Statesboro Regional Library Thursday beginning at 10:30 a.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN TOTES Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

Saturday

ä DINO BUILDING Activity will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR POUR, Set, Create Activity will be held June 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CONSTELLATION CRAFT Activity will be held June 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BABY PLAY Time will be held June 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT TOTE Bags Activity will be held June 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER DINO Art Craft will be held June 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ STONE Mosaics Activity will be held June 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS ACTIVITY will be held June 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SUMMER KIDS’ Club will meet June 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Mall. Activity involves dinosaur origami. For ages 6–11. No registration required. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PERFORMANCE by Doc Magic will be held June 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN MOSAIC Tiles Activity will be held June 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet June 25 at 4:45 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held June 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held June 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä DINOSAUR DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Adventure will be held June 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä DINOSAUR LANTERNS Activity will be held June 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä AMERICA’S 250TH “Tell Your Story” with Youth Connect will be held June 27, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR PATRIOTIC Centerpiece Activity will be held June 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.