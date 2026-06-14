Southeast Bulloch High student to lead Georgia FCCLA

A Southeast Bulloch High School student and her faculty advisor have both been elected to serve in top leadership positions for Georgia's Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).

Kamryn Williams, a rising junior at Southeast Bulloch, was elected state president of Georgia FCCLA. She is the daughter of Gerald Williams and Jordan Wright of Brooklet and the granddaughter of Elizabeth Williams, who chairs the Bulloch County Board of Education.

Also, Charity Masters, an Early Childhood Education teacher at SEB and the faculty advisor for its FCCLA chapter, was elected as the adviser representative to the Georgia FCCLA Board of Directors. The announcements were made during the 2026 Georgia FCCLA State Leadership Conference Earlier this year in Columbus.

"This power-duo victory marks a significant milestone for Bulloch County Schools," said Bethany Gilliam, director of the school district's Career, Technical and Agricultural Education program. "Having one of our educators and one of our students both placed at the helm of one of the state's largest Career and Technical Student Organizations is historic.

Masters will serve a three-year term as a liaison between local chapter advisers and the state association’s leadership. In the role, she will contribute to strategic decisions affecting thousands of educators and students across Georgia.

"Leadership is about impact, influence, and inspiration," Masters said. "I am excited to represent Georgia FCCLA and help our members and advisers find their voice. To see that work also reflected in Kamryn’s success makes this moment even more rewarding."

Williams was elected by her student peers from across the state to serve a one-year term as state president. Known for her tenacity and presence, Williams will lead the State Executive Council and represent more than 25,000 student members. Her presidency will focus on advancing student engagement and strengthening the connections between local chapters and state-level opportunities.

"This is an incredible honor and opportunity," Williams said. "I am excited to serve Georgia FCCLA and work alongside members to make a meaningful impact this year. Having Ms. Masters by my side at the state level is a testament to the support I've had at Southeast Bulloch."

About Georgia FCCLA

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is a national Career and Technical Student Organization for students in family and consumer sciences education programs in public and private schools through grade 12. FCCLA offers intra-curricular resources and opportunities for students to pursue careers that support families.