Police Report - 6/16/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Ashlyn Nicole Ackerman, 27, Statesboro – Theft by shoplifting
Tyler Michael Bowen, 26, Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol.
Loren Angelle Hall, 40, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, , giving false name, address, birth date to law enforcement officers.
Candace Nicole Hanner, 24, Claxton – Battery/family violence first offense, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.
Davardrion Shemar Lipsey, 25, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Gary Michael Evan Mixon, 24, Statesboro – Simple assault/family violence, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.
Edward Jermaine Rawls, 41, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct.
Terrell Ulysses Robinson, 31, Atlanta – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Hunter Ronald Adams, 33, Statesboro – Wanted out of Cook County.
Dereon Devon Burns, 18, Statesboro – Following too closely, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
Terrion Rasharad Canty, 25, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, simple battery.
Taylon Jatel Gunn, 26, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Victor Antonio Love, 40, Portal – Simple battery/family violence.
Rubye Leigh Mikell, 76, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
James Michael O’Brien, 41, Statesboro – Simple assault/family violence, simple battery.
Dezyion Ahdream Pullen, 17, Statesboro – Theft by taking/motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a minor, 10 counts entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent of committing theft.
Walter Bradley Rabitsch, 46, Millen – Theft by deception/misdemeanor.
Richard Martin Ramco, 64, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.
Joshua Tiwan Smith, 40, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.
Fransilla Spanada Tippins, 36, Metter – Simple battery against a person who is 65 or older or is pregnant/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.
Travis Marquis Webb, 42, Portal – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Jarvis Lavarr Cooper, 43, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.
Reivyn Ntori Delesline, 28, Olar, SC – Burglary/felony first degree.
Andrew Gene Hollie, 70, Statesboro – Dui less safe alcohol, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.
Conner James Lively, 18, Brooklet – Reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Esteban Pita-Chapis, 51, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.
Gerald Barnard Wright, 23, Hephzibah – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Geremiah Bradley Wright, 21, Hephzibah – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
Brooklet Police Department
Hudson Bailey Wilson, 43, Brooklet – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, public drunkenness.
BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement Agencies
Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Friday; one call Sunday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 41 calls Friday; 21 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.
Claxton Police Department — Seven calls Friday; one call Saturday; six calls Sunday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; 11 calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department — Four calls Friday; three calls Sunday.
Metter Police Department — Four calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.
Portal Police Department — Two calls Sunday.
Statesboro Police Department — 43 calls Friday; 40 calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department — 42 calls Friday; 26 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.
Claxton Fire Department — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.
Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.
Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Emergency Medical Services
Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one fire call and 21 medical calls Friday; three accident calls and 25 medical calls Saturday; two coroner calls and 22 medical calls Sunday.
Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; one accident call and nine medical calls Sunday.
Evans County EMS — Eight medical calls Friday; eight medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.
Calls to Other Agencies
911 hang-ups — 67 calls Friday; 51 calls Saturday; 44 calls Sunday.
Air Transports — One call Sunday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday; two calls Sunday.
Bryan County 911 — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.
Excelsior EMC – One call Sunday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Friday.
Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday.
Effingham County 911 – One call Saturday.
Georgia Power — One call Sunday.
Language Line – One call Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.
Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Sunday.
Other agencies — Six calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; 10 calls Sunday.
— compiled by Jim Healy