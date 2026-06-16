Police Report - 6/16/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Ashlyn Nicole Ackerman, 27, Statesboro – Theft by shoplifting

Tyler Michael Bowen, 26, Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol.

Loren Angelle Hall, 40, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, , giving false name, address, birth date to law enforcement officers.

Candace Nicole Hanner, 24, Claxton – Battery/family violence first offense, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

Davardrion Shemar Lipsey, 25, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Gary Michael Evan Mixon, 24, Statesboro – Simple assault/family violence, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

Edward Jermaine Rawls, 41, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct.

Terrell Ulysses Robinson, 31, Atlanta – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Hunter Ronald Adams, 33, Statesboro – Wanted out of Cook County.

Dereon Devon Burns, 18, Statesboro – Following too closely, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

Terrion Rasharad Canty, 25, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, simple battery.

Taylon Jatel Gunn, 26, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Victor Antonio Love, 40, Portal – Simple battery/family violence.

Rubye Leigh Mikell, 76, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

James Michael O’Brien, 41, Statesboro – Simple assault/family violence, simple battery.

Dezyion Ahdream Pullen, 17, Statesboro – Theft by taking/motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a minor, 10 counts entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent of committing theft.

Walter Bradley Rabitsch, 46, Millen – Theft by deception/misdemeanor.

Richard Martin Ramco, 64, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.

Joshua Tiwan Smith, 40, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Fransilla Spanada Tippins, 36, Metter – Simple battery against a person who is 65 or older or is pregnant/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

Travis Marquis Webb, 42, Portal – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jarvis Lavarr Cooper, 43, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.

Reivyn Ntori Delesline, 28, Olar, SC – Burglary/felony first degree.

Andrew Gene Hollie, 70, Statesboro – Dui less safe alcohol, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Conner James Lively, 18, Brooklet – Reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Esteban Pita-Chapis, 51, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.

Gerald Barnard Wright, 23, Hephzibah – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Geremiah Bradley Wright, 21, Hephzibah – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Brooklet Police Department

Hudson Bailey Wilson, 43, Brooklet – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, public drunkenness.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 41 calls Friday; 21 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Seven calls Friday; one call Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; 11 calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — Four calls Friday; three calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Four calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — Two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 43 calls Friday; 40 calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 42 calls Friday; 26 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one fire call and 21 medical calls Friday; three accident calls and 25 medical calls Saturday; two coroner calls and 22 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; one accident call and nine medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Eight medical calls Friday; eight medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 67 calls Friday; 51 calls Saturday; 44 calls Sunday.

Air Transports — One call Sunday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday; two calls Sunday.

Bryan County 911 — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Sunday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Friday.

Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Saturday.

Georgia Power — One call Sunday.

Language Line – One call Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Sunday.

Other agencies — Six calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; 10 calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy