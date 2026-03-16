Obituary - Patricia Ann Hendrick Howard

Patricia Ann Hendrick Howard, 80, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away peacefully at her home on March 13, 2026. She was born December 20, 1945, in Savannah, Georgia, to the late John Lawrence Hendrick and Hilda Lord Hendrick.

Patricia was known for her kindness, empathy, humor and joyful spirit that could light up any room. She had a deep appreciation for beauty and creativity and loved painting. In the 1970s, she began collecting seashells, a hobby that brought her joy throughout her life.

She was also a proud member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, where she formed many lasting friendships.

One of Patricia’s greatest pleasures was spending time on her property, riding around in her golf cart with her beloved Yorkie while admiring the flowers and plants she lovingly cared for. In the evenings, she and her husband enjoyed watching the sunset together while sharing her favorite cocktail — a Bloody Mary — that Richard spent 20 minutes perfecting just the way she liked it.

Patricia shared a beautiful love story with her husband, Richard W. Howard, whom she met in high school. They were married for 61 years and built a life together filled with devotion, laughter and unwavering love.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard W. Howard of Statesboro, Georgia; her daughters, Ginger Street and Genevieve Lanier, both of Statesboro, Georgia; and Gigi Howard of Southampton, New York; her grandsons, Blake Kochling of Thomson, Georgia; Sam Lanier of Statesboro, Georgia; and Southworth Howard of Southampton, New York; her great-grandchild, Brooklyn Kochling of Thomson, Georgia; her sister, Brenda Mahaffey (Daniel) of White, Georgia; and her brother, John Hendrick Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Beverly Smith and Joe Carter for their relentless support and care for Patricia.

Patricia’s warmth, laughter and gentle spirit will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Statesboro First United Methodist Church.

The service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Burgess officiating. Interment will be at Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Landrum Hodges, Edward Hitt, Bill Akins, Southworth Howard, Fred Shearouse, Blake Kochling and Sam Lanier Jr.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.

A celebration of life will be held following the graveside service at the Howard residence.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 17, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



