Obituary - Ms. Phyllis Phillip

Ms. Phyllis Phillip, age 76, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at her residence after an extended illness, under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

She was a native of Boston, Mass., but had resided in Statesboro, Ga., since 2021.

She is survived by her daughters, Tracey Lewis, Boston, Mass.; Shaune (W.C. Jr.) Mosley and Donna Lewis, both of Statesboro, Ga.; son, Damen Lewis, Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Ellen Phillip, Jayne Lewis, Sheryl Lewis and Beverly Lewis, all of Boston, Mass.; brothers, Lesliey (Sandra) Lewis, Kenneth (Patricia) Lewis and Richie (Pam) Lewis, all of Boston, Mass.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Riley-Antoine Funeral Home Chapel, 171 Humboldt Avenue, Dorchester, MA 02121. Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery, 427 Cummins Highway, Boston, MA 02131.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, July 2, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







