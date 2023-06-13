Obituary - Mrs. Maridith Denise “Dee Dee” Chester Whitehead

Mrs. Maridith Denise “Dee Dee” Chester Whitehead, age 50, died on Monday, June 12th, 2023, at her residence in Statesboro.

She was born in Statesboro on February 18th, 1973, to Mr. Henry Cecil "H.C." Chester and Patsy Joyner.

Dee Dee was raised in Bulloch County and attended school in Statesboro until they moved to Mobile, Ala., where she graduated from Baker High School.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Dee Dee is survived by her daughter, Marissa Whitehead; her father and stepmother, H.C. Chester and Brenda Chester; her brother and sister-in-law, Monty and Nancy Chester; her sister and brother-in-law, Grace and Shawn Clifton; her grandchildren, Hannah and Hunner Tolbert; her nephews, Seth and Alex Chester; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Statesboro Herald, June 14, 2023

