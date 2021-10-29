Obituary - Mrs. Freddie Mae Wilson Ogundele

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Freddie Mae Wilson Ogundele, age 59, passed into rest Monday, October 18, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Fred and Irene Grant Wilson.She received her public education in the Bulloch County School System and attended Statesboro High School.She was a former employee of Statesboro Nursing Home and a member of the Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by siblings, Clothelia Wilson, Billie Ann Wilson and Henry Mae Wilson.She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Oluseun Ogundele; her children, Chirika Wilson, Kaywona Roberts (Mario McClain), Willie Coney (Kamilah Eason) and Rose (Gregtavian) Wallace; sisters, Geraldine Wilson, Inez Wilson and Leslie Wilson; a brother, Rufus Wilson; aunts, Caroline Shipman, Pearl Wilson and Christine Wilson, a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mrs. Ogundele will be held Friday, October 29, 2021, at Hill’s Mortuary from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The funeral service for Mrs. Freddie Mae Wilson Ogundele will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. with the Rev. Maurice Hill officiating. Burial will be in the Eastside Cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, October 30, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



