Obituary - Mr. William Cooper Gatch

Mr. William Cooper Gatch, age 23, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2026, while hiking with his sister at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden, Connecticut. William was born on October 24, 2002, to Mr. Jason Ashley and Dr. Delena Bell Gatch in Statesboro, Georgia.

He graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School in 2021 and was expected to graduate from the University of Georgia this Spring with a bachelor's in agricultural education.

There were many things William loved in life, but the two that encompass it all are his habit of piddling and compassion for others. It was through a combination of these two traits that he chose to study agricultural education, where he could use his tinkering abilities and teach young minds.

In his final semester, he was student teaching at Madison County High School, where he regularly updated the family about the achievements of his students through their FFA careers.

Before teaching, William worked many jobs, including the Shooting Sports Education Center at Georgia Southern University, where he realized he wanted to work with children; lawn care, dredging, maintenance and even at Home Depot.

He was able to use his industry knowledge to connect with his agricultural students and was always able to fix anything, especially a two-stroke motor.

When he was not working, you could find William out in nature, where he felt closest to the Lord, usually fishing. Many times, after school or a long day at work, William could be found at our grandparents' pond fishing for large-mouth bass. On weekends and breaks, William would spend his time on the Ogeechee River, and every time he came home from Athens, he would go see his river. The outdoors was a place that calmed his soul and where he could find peace, a statement that maintains truth, even for his final moments.

William was and will always be loved. May his memory be a blessing to all.

He is survived by his parents, Jason and Delena Gatch; his sister, Whitley Gatch; his aunt, Dora (Dodo) Bell; and his granny, Janice Cowart, all of Statesboro, Georgia.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral hour of 1:30 at Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church in Stilson, with Elder Andrew Tucker officiating. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens, where he will be laid to rest next to his grandparents, A. Donald and Charlotte B. Bell.

Pallbearers will be Travis Rushing, Hunter Willis, TJ Pittenger, Adam Stone, Tim Wall and Brian Elrick.

The family would like to convey a special thanks to all first responders on the scene for their kindness and dedication to giving care past even the final moments.

The family requests that those desiring to make a memorial contribution that it be made to the Georgia FFA Foundation, P.O. Box 237, Swainsboro, GA 30401.

Please specify in the memo line that the donation is in memory of William.

Statesboro Herald, April 9, 2026

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