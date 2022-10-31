Obituary - Mr. Ronald “Ronnie” Theron Anderson

Mr. Ronald Theron “Ronnie” Anderson, age 80, died on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Ronnie was born on June 9th, 1942, in Bulloch County to the late Theron Woodrow Anderson and Alva Lee Rogers Anderson.He was a 1960 graduate of Portal High School, where he was a talented basketball player and was recently inducted into the Portal High School Hall of Fame.Following high school, he attended Georgia Southern University on a basketball scholarship and later served in the Georgia National Guard, stationed in South Carolina and Missouri.Ronnie began working in Atlanta, Ga., with Santa Fe Railroad and retired following 30 years of service.After his retirement, he was a proud caregiver to his mother for 10 years and worked for Hulsey-Johnston Appraisers when he moved back to Bulloch County.He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Shirley Anderson of Statesboro; his daughter and son-in-law, Candace Anderson-Paust (Jason) of Chattanooga, Tenn.; his son and daughter-in-law, Clayton Todd Anderson (Erica) of Richmond Hill; his grandchildren, Cailee Anderson Todd (Andrew), Chandler Jacob Anderson and Emma Monroe Paust; and his three brothers, Jackie Anderson (Kay), Johnny Anderson (Dale) and Joe Anderson (Sharon); as well as many nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Lee Collins officiating. A private interment for the family will take place at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Clayton Todd Anderson, Chandler Jacob Anderson, Kenny Anderson, Kelly Anderson, Theron Anderson, Aaron Anderson, Logan Anderson, Ben Anderson and James Anderson.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 4025 Friendship Church Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 1, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



