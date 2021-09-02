Obituary - Mr. David Kenneth Wilkes

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. David Kenneth Wilkes, age 82, died Tuesday at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.A Glenwood, Georgia, native, he was raised in Ludowici. He graduated from Long County High School in 1957.Following his graduation, Ken joined the U.S. Coast Guard and transferred to the U.S. Army. Following his military service, Ken served with the Ludowici Police Department.He met Shirley Teston and the two married in June of 1974 and they resided in Jesup, Georgia, until moving to Statesboro in 1980.Ken began working with Gulf Life Insurance, which later became American General, retiring in 2006.Ken enjoyed his retirement time with fishing, having breakfast and lunch with his buddies and traveling with his wife in their camper.Ken was of the Baptist faith.Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Shirley Teston Wilkes of Statesboro; a daughter, Vicki Thompson (Bill) of Statesboro; two sons, Mitch Johnson (Allen Burrell) of Stone Mountain and Jeff Johnson of Statesboro; a daughter, Kennette Crews, and her children of Ludowici; four grandchildren, Blake, J.T., Tori and Billy; a great-grandchild, Kylah; a sister, Becky Enzor (Kenneth) of Weirsdale, Fla.; and two goddaughters, Susan Froman and Marie Glisson.The family will receive visitors on Friday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Bill Coen officiating, assisted by Elder Randy Waters. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Marty Clay, Mike Howard, Charlie Ellenwood, Blake Thompson, J.T. Johnson and Billy Johnson.Honorary pallbearers will be members of the men’s morning breakfast and lunch group, I.W. Spence and Harold McNure.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, Georgia 30458; or a charity of the donor’s choice.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 2, 2021

