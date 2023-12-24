Obituary – Mr. Arnold Jones Deal

Statesboro, Ga. – Mr. Arnold Jones Deal, age 75, died Friday, December 22, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1966 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following high school, Arnold worked on the family farm in the Westside Community and began his career with the United States Postal Service, Statesboro Post office in 1969, where he was employed for 40 years until his retirement.

Arnold served in the Air National Guard 165th, Savannah, Georgia from 1969, until his retirement as a Chief Master Sergeant in 1989.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, W. Erastus Deal and Zella Belle Jones Deal, and a brother, William Earl Deal.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Barbara Sue White Deal of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Shane Stewart of Statesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Lee Anna Deal of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Ivy Stewart, Colby Stewart, Addie Deal and Rylan Deal, all of Statesboro; a sister-in-law, Patricia Deal of Statesboro; a nephew and his wife Kevin and Joy Deal and two nieces, Dianne Andrews and her husband Joe Andrews of Evans and Angela Paulk of Statesboro.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Brother Wade McElveen officiating assisted by James Deal.

Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Ben Nessmith, Eddie Saxon, Kevin Deal, Justin Deal, Cody Deal and Shane Stewart.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 5820 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA. 30458, or Lane Primitive Baptist Church, 1022 Lanes Church Road, Brooklet, GA. 30415.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, December 23, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com