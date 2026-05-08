Statesboro Herald honors Bulloch's top athletes at second annual Awards Banquet

Bulloch County's top high school athletes were honored Thursday night at the Statesboro Herald's second annual Player of the Week Awards Banquet held in the Perry Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church Statesboro.

Each week, the Herald selects a boy and a girl from Portal High, Southeast Bulloch High, Statesboro High, Bulloch Academy or Trinity Christian as the Vision Source Professional Eye Care Prep Sports Spotlight Player of the Week. Athletes who earned the honor were invited to the event along with any family, coaches or others who wanted to attend.

"Congratulations to all the athletes for their hard work and dedication in earning their selections as Player of the Week," said Jim Healy, operations manager and editor for the Statesboro Herald. "And thanks to all of the parents, family members, teammates, coaches and probably a few others who have helped and supported these young athletes along the way."

The Herald’s Josh Aubrey announced Portal High’s Josh Coleman, as the Boys Athlete of the Year. A triple-threat athlete in football, basketball and track & field, Coleman will compete next week for state championships in the discus and shot put field events. Along with a plaque, Coleman received a $500 scholarship from GeoVista Credit Union.

Portal's Josh Coleman, center, is congratulated by Statesboro Herald sports reporter and videographer Josh Aubrey after being named the Boys Athlete of the Year during the Statesboro Herald’s Player of the Week Awards Banquet at Statesboro First Baptist Church on Thursday, May 7. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Healy announced Kristiana Tisby from Southeast Bulloch High as the Girls Player of the Year. A multi-sport star in softball and flag football, Tisby was part of three Elite Eight softball teams and three state championship flag football teams in her high school career. She was presented a plaque and a $500 scholarship from the Statesboro Herald.

Southeast Bulloch High School's Kristiana Tisby expresses approval as she is announced as the Girls Athlete of the Year. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Cassius Osborn, an all-state football player at Statesboro High who went on to a stand-out career at the University of Georgia and then became an educator and coach in Bulloch County for 30 years, offered the keynote address at the dinner.

“Don't run from the hard moments,” he said. “Don't quit. Don't run from them. Embrace them. Learn from them. Shape them … realize that every practice, every game, every moment is an opportunity to grow. Take advantage of it. Not just as an athlete, but as a person to continue building your character.”

After Osborn’s address, Aubrey called the names of every player of the week and those in attendance walked to the stage and received a certificate.

“We’re grateful to GeoVista Credit Union, along with AgSouth Farm Credit, FEMAC, Statesboro School of Dance, the Pat Hirsch Real Estate Team at ERA Realty and Dr. Don Aaron and Optim Orthopedics for helping us make the awards banquet happen,” Healy said. “This is our second year for the event and it is great to honor the accomplishments of so many young people.”