Let It Rain!

At long last, the rains have come — and if the forecasts are correct, it will be raining when you read this. Well, we know how forecasts go, but we are certainly grateful for the rain we have received.

Unfortunately, the drought lasted long enough to do some serious damage to lawns. If you have bare spots caused by lack of water, here are some tips to help it recover:

Assess and clear: Identify the cause (drought, insects, fungus) and rake out dead grass, debris and thatch. Treat for fungus or insect infestation as appropriate.

Identify the cause (drought, insects, fungus) and rake out dead grass, debris and thatch. Treat for fungus or insect infestation as appropriate. Prepare the soil: Core aerate to fix soil compaction, which is common in Georgia's clay soils.

Core aerate to fix soil compaction, which is common in Georgia's clay soils. Repair bare spots: Use plugs or sod for quick repairs on Bermuda/Zoysia, or reseed in late spring. For Fescue , overseed in the fall. For Centipede , add some topsoil and allow the tendrils to fill in. For an especially large spot, you may want to consider a seed/soil repair mix such as Scotts EZ-Seed . Carefully mow around repair spots to avoid further damage.

Use plugs or sod for quick repairs on or reseed in late spring. For , overseed in the fall. For , add some topsoil and allow the tendrils to fill in. For an especially large spot, you may want to consider a seed/soil repair mix such as . Carefully mow around repair spots to avoid further damage. Water and care: Keep new seeds or sod consistently moist, which often requires daily watering, for the first few weeks.

Keep new seeds or sod consistently moist, which often requires daily watering, for the first few weeks. Fertilize: Apply a suitable fertilizer based on a soil test for your specific grass type.

Apply a suitable fertilizer based on a soil test for your specific grass type. Mow at the correct height: To reduce stress, do not cut more than one-third of the grass blade off at once. Keeping your grass at a higher level will help protect it during future droughts as well.

Come see us at McKeithen's Hardware for the tools and supplies to keep your lawn looking lush. And while you're here, be sure to check out the new apparel from Nine Line and Boro Life.