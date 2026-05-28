Police Report - 5/29/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Teresa Renee Carter, 59, Pembroke – Possession of cocaine, no insurance.
Destiny Adrianna Owens, 20, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Nancy Kay Peterson, 63, Statesboro – Simple assault.
Mendy McBee Richardson, 49, Gardi – Wanted person from Wayne County.
Ashley Reyes Stembridge, 41, Statesboro – Truancy.
Statesboro Police Department
Alma Cisneros Childers, 51, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, two counts giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers, bench warrant/felony, identity theft fraud when using/possessing indentifying info/felony.
Faith Way Collins, 32, Atlanta – Criminal trespass damage to property.
Aliyah Leisha Drummer, 28, Statesboro – Terroristic threats and acts.
Talmadge Cordell Holmes, 58, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers.
Jacob Scott Hughes, 29, Columbus – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, bench warrant/felony.
Kenyatta Victory Lovett, 47, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.
Anthony Jermaine Mosley, 43, Statesboro – Criminal trespass/family violence.
Tyronica Aebreona Washington, 29, Sylvania – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.
De’Angelo Shamar Williams, 19, Statesboro – Theft by deception/misdemeanor.
Donald Williams, 70, Statesboro – Possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Jackie Jarmaine, Hall, 53, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Rodney Derail Butler, 37, Savannah – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Jeffrey Robert Cheatham, 43, Snellville – Failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.
Quiedarius Diontrus Lee, 18, Sylvania – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to stop at stop sign, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Eight calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 44 calls Tuesday; 30 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 41 calls Tuesday; 25 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One fire call and 38 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and 26 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – One accident call and three medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and 12 medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – One first responder call and eight medical calls Tuesday; four medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 43 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday.
Language Line – One call Tuesday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Tattnall County 911 – Three calls Wednesday.
Other agencies – Six calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy