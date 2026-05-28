Police Report - 5/29/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Teresa Renee Carter, 59, Pembroke – Possession of cocaine, no insurance.

Destiny Adrianna Owens, 20, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Nancy Kay Peterson, 63, Statesboro – Simple assault.

Mendy McBee Richardson, 49, Gardi – Wanted person from Wayne County.

Ashley Reyes Stembridge, 41, Statesboro – Truancy.

Statesboro Police Department

Alma Cisneros Childers, 51, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, two counts giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers, bench warrant/felony, identity theft fraud when using/possessing indentifying info/felony.

Faith Way Collins, 32, Atlanta – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Aliyah Leisha Drummer, 28, Statesboro – Terroristic threats and acts.

Talmadge Cordell Holmes, 58, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers.

Jacob Scott Hughes, 29, Columbus – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, bench warrant/felony.

Kenyatta Victory Lovett, 47, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Anthony Jermaine Mosley, 43, Statesboro – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Tyronica Aebreona Washington, 29, Sylvania – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.

De’Angelo Shamar Williams, 19, Statesboro – Theft by deception/misdemeanor.

Donald Williams, 70, Statesboro – Possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jackie Jarmaine, Hall, 53, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Rodney Derail Butler, 37, Savannah – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Jeffrey Robert Cheatham, 43, Snellville – Failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Quiedarius Diontrus Lee, 18, Sylvania – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to stop at stop sign, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 44 calls Tuesday; 30 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 41 calls Tuesday; 25 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One fire call and 38 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and 26 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and three medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and 12 medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One first responder call and eight medical calls Tuesday; four medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 43 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday.

Language Line – One call Tuesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – Three calls Wednesday.

Other agencies – Six calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy