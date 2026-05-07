Police Report - 5/8/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Edwin DeWayne Warren, 40, Statesboro – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Amber Dawn Thornton Baker, 27, Brooklet – Truancy.

Christopher Donnell Browne, 33, Sylvania – 18 counts identity theft when using/possessing indentifying info/felony.

Nathan Harris English, 41, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to stop at stop sign.

Jasiyah Arman Hendrix, 22, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Harley Jane McElroy, 33, Savannah – Possession of methamphetamine, brake light/signal device requirements, failure to maintain lane, possession of cocaine, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.

Statesboro Police Department

Corey Jordan Rinnggold, 23, Grovetown – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jasmine Nicole Williams, 21, Lizella – Simple battery.

Juanasia Arenas, 20, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Jerald Watson Barber, 60, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Simeon Shatim Brown, 26, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Larry Earl Clegg, 48, Statesboro – Bench warrant/felony.

Darnell Brantley Cole, 50, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Demarion Latrez Dixon, 23, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, affixing material that reduce light transmission to windows/windshields.

Ayonna Marie Durano, 20. Statesboro – Two counts simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass.

Tyler Ladarius Giovanni 25, Statesboro – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Iyon Javorr Jenkins, 31, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Markita J’Na Cook, 21, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, no insurance.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 25 calls Tuesday; 32 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 38 calls Tuesday; 42 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 33 calls Tuesday; 39 calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one first responder call and 26 medical calls Tuesday; 35 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Two medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Tuesday; 10 medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 31 calls Tuesday; 49 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – Two calls Tuesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday.

Georgia Power – One call Tuesday.

Language Line – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Tuesday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Tuesday.

Toombs County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Seven calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy