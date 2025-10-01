Obituary - Mary Louise Bird Lanier

Mary Louise Bird Lanier, age 89, of Metter, Georgia, passed away on October 1, 2025, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.

She was born in Candler County to the late George Walter Bird Sr. and Mary Lou Hattaway Bird.

Louise was a 1953 honor graduate of Metter High School. She graduated from Georgia Southern College, now Georgia Southern University. She was also president of her senior class and class reunion planner for approximately 30 years.

Louise was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and a devoted teacher.

She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, working, puzzles and reading. She was always happiest when the whole family was able to gather around her table and enjoy the food she had prepared.

Louise was a member of the Georgia Retired Educators Association. She was included in Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers, the First Edition, 1990, and Third Edition, 1993 and 1994. She was a member of Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church. Louise was a faithful member until disabilities in her later years kept her from attending as she wanted.

She felt blessed to have a loving and caring church family.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, George Walter Bird Jr. and William Howard “Billy” Bird, both of Metter; a sister and her husband, Marjorie Irene Bird Collins and Jerry Gene Collins of Augusta; and the father of her children, James Clyde Lanier Jr.

Surviving are her four children, James Clyde Lanier III (Montell) of Metter, Johnny Lanier (Lisa) of Vidalia, Janie Lou Lanier McCook (Len) of Statesboro and Jill Ann Lanier Bowen of Statesboro; seven grandchildren, Landon Lanier (Malinda) of Statesboro, Mallory Lanier Rosche (Geoff) of Augusta, Spencer Lanier (Erica) of Statesboro, Laura McCook Thompson (Trey) of Newnan, Josh McCook (Charlie) of Statesboro, Brock Bowen of Pooler and Johnathon Bowen of Statesboro; 11 great-grandchildren, Madelyn Lanier, Blair Lanier, J.B. Lanier, John Thompson, Nora Thompson, Jack Thompson, Emma Lanier, Eli Lanier, Adam McCook, Sawyer McCook and Anders Rosche; also, a step-grandson, Logan Hall of Vidalia, and his daughter, Phoenix Hall. Louise is also survived by one niece and four nephews. Surviving is also a sister-in-law, Martha Rooks Bird of Metter.

Pallbearers will be Landon Lanier, Spencer Lanier, Josh McCook, Brock Bowen, Johnathon Bowen, Geoff Rosche and Trey Thompson. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Newton, Danny McGowan, Randy McGowan, Morgan Trapnell, Robert Collins, Gene Collins, George Walter "Bubba" Bird III, William Harold "Bill" Bird and Lane Schuckers. Junior honorary pallbearers will be J.B. Lanier, Eli Lanier, John Thompson, Jack Thompson, Adam McCook, Sawyer McCook and Anders Rosche.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, October 4, from 1–2:30 p.m. at Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church.

The funeral service will follow visitation at 2:30 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church, 60491 Georgia Highway 121 North, Metter, GA 30439.

Kennedy Funeral Home, Hooks Chapel of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, October 2, 2025

