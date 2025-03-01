Obituary - Frederick Kirkland Sanders

Frederick Kirkland Sanders, 88, passed away on February 12, 2025, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, GA, from Alzheimer’s disease.

Fred had a sharp intellect and quick wit, and despite the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s, maintained his gentle humor and kindness through the end of his life.

Fred was born on December 30, 1936, in Charleston, SC, to Eulalie K. Sanders and Col. Paul R. Sanders.

Growing up in a household surrounded by literature and learning at The Citadel, where his father taught, encouraged Fred to pursue those interests in education and a career in academia. After initially pursuing a degree in history, Fred became enamored with literature and earned his B.A. in English from Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. In 1961, he began the summer M.A. program at Bread Loaf School of English, Middlebury College in Vermont, but after his father passed away, he transferred to Emory University in Atlanta to complete his M.A.

In 1962 he secured a position as an instructor at Converse College and finished his Masters in 1963. In 1965, he began his doctorate studies at the University of Georgia in Athens and completed his PhD in 1971.

Fred met his wife, Donna, while she was rehearsing a play at Converse College in 1958. They began dating, often making trips in his British Racing Green TR3 sports car to Western North Carolina, where he enjoyed exercising his driving skills on the curvy, mountain roads. They were married in 1965. The couple enjoyed many visits to the mountains and travel in the U.S., Canada, France, and Ireland throughout their marriage.

Teaching was Fred’s passion. His early career included camp counseling in New Hampshire and teaching English in middle and high schools in South Carolina. He took a position in the English Department at Georgia Southern College in 1969, when he was looking for a quiet town in which to finish his PhD and raise a family.

He remained a professor at Georgia Southern until his retirement in 2004. His academic career included teaching English as a Second Language in the Rotary Foundation Summer Institute to Rotary Fellows from foreign countries; courses in English, American, Irish literature and modern poetry; and a colloquium course called “The Irish Experience” in the Bells Honor Program.

He also published numerous articles, and a book on Ezra Pound’s John Adams Cantos. He was instrumental in creating the Center for Irish Studies, established on March 17, 1995, and he served as Director until he retired.

Fred will be remembered for his unwavering love and support for his family, encouragement of his students, generosity with colleagues, engaging conversation, voracious reading habits, and impressive maintenance of his backyard landscaping. He is loved, and he will be deeply missed.

Fred is survived by his wife of 60 years, Donna S. Sanders; his daughter Karen Sanders of Statesboro; his sons Sean of Auburn, GA and Justin (Sarah) of Athens, GA; grandsons Rowland Sanders of TX, Kyle Sanders of CA, and Max Eshbaugh of OH. He is also survived by his older brother, Paul Sanders, Jr. and his wife, Ann P. Sanders of Atlanta, GA, and Elizabeth (Liz) Sanders, the wife of his deceased younger brother, Franklyn Sanders, of Winston-Salem, NC, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where he served in various roles, including Senior Warden, Lay reader, and Mission Council member.

A Requiem Eucharist memorial service and a reception for Fred will be held on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Fred may send contributions to the Fred and Donna Sanders Fund for Irish Studies Lectures and Performances (Fund 0777), Georgia Southern University Foundation, P. O. Box 8053, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com